MUNICH May 18 Premium carmaker BMW is
considering new production sites around the world, with one
option being Mexico, a person familiar with the situation told
Reuters on Friday.
German daily Handelsblatt earlier cited company sources as
saying BMW was examining whether to build plants in Mexico and
eastern Europe. It said Slovakia's Kosice and Hungary's Miskolc
were possible candidates.
BMW declined to comment. Earlier this month, it denied
reports it plans to build an assembly plant in Slovakia.
Just like its peers, BMW sees sales volume growing faster
abroad in coming years than in Europe, where the market is
shrinking amid the euro zone debt crisis.
It wants to build a plant in Brazil, but has threatened to
pull the plug on this if new government policies there meant it
could not profitably make cars.
Volkswagen's premium brand Audi, a rival to BMW,
revealed plans last month to build a factory in Mexico to take
advantage of low labour costs there, as well as an exemption
from import duties in some regions.
