FRANKFURT May 3 BMW, the world's largest luxury carmaker, posted first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat even the most optimistic expectations and reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose nearly 19 percent to 2.13 billion euros ($2.80 billion), far better than the average estimate of just 1.77 billion from a Reuters poll of 13 banks and brokerages.

The overwhelming bulk of this stemmed from its core car business, where EBIT as a percentage of revenue fell slightly to 11.6 percent. Analysts had expected 10.7 percent. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Noah Barkin)