FRANKFURT May 3 BMW, the world's
largest luxury carmaker, posted first-quarter earnings on
Thursday that beat even the most optimistic expectations and
reaffirmed its full-year forecast.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose nearly 19
percent to 2.13 billion euros ($2.80 billion), far better than
the average estimate of just 1.77 billion from a Reuters poll of
13 banks and brokerages.
The overwhelming bulk of this stemmed from its core car
business, where EBIT as a percentage of revenue fell slightly
to 11.6 percent. Analysts had expected 10.7 percent.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Noah Barkin)