FRANKFURT, March 14 BMW, the
world's largest premium carmaker, warned that more and more
profit-eroding incentives are being offered to sell luxury cars
at the moment, adding there are no signs this will change
anytime soon.
"What we see with the beginning of the fourth quarter is
that the pressure on the pricing front has increased. When it
will end is, at the moment, not clear," finance chief Friedrich
Eichiner told analysts during a webcast.
BMW does not break out separately the net effect of pricing
power on its earnings due to competitive reasons, but the
Automobile segment's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
improved by 3.14 billion euros ($4.12 billion) last year thanks
to a combination of balance of volumes, sales mix and pricing.
Eichiner also said efficiency gains would be in the medium
to high hundreds of millions of euros this year, compared with
520 million in 2011.
According to Eichiner, BMW's financial services business set
aside a risk provision of around 100 million euros last year due
to exposure to the Southern European luxury car market.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)