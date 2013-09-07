FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German carmaker BMW
faces a fine of at least $100 million euros in India for alleged
violations of import rules, WirtschaftsWoche reported.
India's customs office claims that BMW has for years
declared imported car parts as part of larger assemblies rather
than as separates, paying lower import duties than it should
have as a result, the German weekly magazine said.
Customs authorities have imposed a fine of at least $100
million, which could grow further in a second stage,
WirtschaftsWoche said, without specifying where it obtained the
information.
It said BMW has appealed the decision.
A spokesman for the carmaker said an investigation was
ongoing and the company was cooperating with Indian authorities.
He declined to comment on the status of the probe.
Indian customs authorities were not immediately available
for comment on Saturday.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Additional reporting by Krishna
N Das in New Delhi; Editing by John Stonestreet)