NEW DELHI German carmaker BMW will raise the prices of its BMW- and Mini-branded cars sold in India by up to 3 percent starting Jan. 1, 2016, the company's local unit said on Thursday.

BMW Group India has 39 dealerships across the country selling 20 BMW models, including the 5 Series, 7 Series, BMW X1 and BMW X3. It also sells four variants of the Mini.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)