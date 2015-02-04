MUMBAI Feb 4 The Indian arm of German luxury
auto maker BMW Group on Wednesday said it will partner
with seven domestic suppliers to source components for local
production of cars at its Chennai plant in south India.
With the addition of the partners, which include Force
Motors Ltd, Tenneco Automotive India and Lear India,
the level of localisation at the company's Chennai plant will
increase to about 50 percent, BMW Group India said in a
statement.
Shares of Pune-based Force Motors, from which BMW will
source engines and gearboxes, rose as much as 18 percent on news
of the partnership.
BMW Group India said it will also source axles, door panels,
wiring harness, exhaust systems, air conditioning and cooling
modules and seats from the domestic suppliers.
The local partnerships will help the company optimise costs
and set higher quality standards, it said. The company raised
prices across its range of vehicles by up to 5 percent from Jan.
1.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)