* Anti-crisis plan calls for maximum worker flexibility
* BMW, workers agreed steps in September -spokesman
* BMW to report Q3 results on Nov 6
BERLIN, Oct 28 Germany's BMW could
endure a 30 percent slump in sales without posting losses or
having to lay off staff thanks to an anti-crisis package agreed
between staff and management, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.
The deal, agreed with employees last month, allows the
luxury car maker to scrap shifts, enforce staff holidays during
downturns and remove limits to overtime work to build up
cushions for possible crises, the magazine said.
"Our agreement with workers (of late September) provides for
a whole bunch of flexibilisation measures," a BMW spokesman told
Reuters. "The goal of the plan is to preserve jobs."
Munich-based BMW, due to report third-quarter results on Nov
6, said on Sept 26 that the deal reached with staff
representatives to solve a row over lease workers includes steps
to adjust production to changes in vehicle demand.
Luxury-car makers BMW, VW's Audi and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz have been weathering the demand crisis
in austerity-strapped Europe better than mass-market peers,
benefiting from a solid home market and demand for premium cars
in China and the U.S.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)