By Hyunjoo Jin
| INCHEON, South Korea, June 4
INCHEON, South Korea, June 4 BMW AG's
South Korean sales have tripled since 2009 as it takes advantage
of a free trade deal that gets even sweeter next month, posing a
small-but-growing threat to Hyundai Motor Co
ambition to sell more premium cars at home.
Hyundai, along with affiliate Kia Motors Corp,
dominates South Korea with market share of about 70 percent. But
Hyundai reported flat sales in the domestic market from January
to April this year, whereas BMW's South Korean sales rose 22
percent during the period.
The German premium automaker broke ground on its first
driving centre in Asia on Tuesday, about an hour's drive from
the South Korean capital Seoul, and expects to draw more than
200,000 visitors a year. With an investment of 70 billion won
($62.05 million), the center will open next year, allowing
visitors to test-drive BMW and Mini cars on a 2.6-km track
consisting of six courses. Hyundai does not have such facilities
in South Korea.
The fact that it chose South Korea over large Asian markets
such as China and Japan, "proves how much importance BMW places
on the Korean market," Hendrik von Kuenheim, head of BMW's Asia,
Oceania and South Africa region, said at the ground-breaking
event.
The tougher competition comes at a bad time for Hyundai,
which is negotiating with a powerful labour union that has
crippled production during weekends for about three months this
year. Its shares have fallen about 10 percent over the past
year, while BMW's stock price is up 20 percent.
BMW and other foreign brands may take a bigger bite out of
Hyundai's market share over the coming year. South Korea's
tariffs on European cars with engines bigger than 1,500 cc such
as BMW's 3-series will halve to 1.6 percent as of July and drop
to zero next year. Tariffs on U.S. imports will be phased out in
2017.
THREAT TO HYUNDAI
South Korea is a relatively small market, ranking 11th in
global auto sales last year. Foreign car makers increased their
share of the car market to 12 percent this year, from less than
2 percent in 2003. Although still modest, the foreign brands
pose a growing threat to local heavyweights Hyundai and Kia.
"(The) Korean market has become one of the fastest growing
markets for BMW in the world," Kuenheim told Reuters.
"If we succeed in Korea, we probably would succeed in every
other market in the world as well," Kuenheim said, saying Korean
customers are "very demanding" in the standards, service
requirements and expectations for luxury and consumer
electronics.
Just as BMW is expanding in South Korea, Hyundai has grown
its brand into a global powerhouse that now derives more of its
sales from the United States and China than it does from its
home country.
Still, South Korea is a solid revenue base for the
automaker. Hyundai sold twice as many of its profitable,
large-sized sedans - Azera, Genesis and Equus - in South Korea
than it did in the United States last year, according to company
sales data. Those are the vehicles competing head-on with BMW
sedans.
"The growing share of imported cars is a serious threat to
Hyundai. Hyundai, Kia, albeit dominant players, do not have such
driving facilities, and BMW's move will make them nervous," said
Kim Phill-soo, a professor at Department of Automotive
Engineering at Daelim University College in Seoul.
($1 = 1128.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Emily Kaiser and Daniel
Magnowski)