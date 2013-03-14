BRIEF-BMW of North America says sales in May fell 11 pct
* Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 11.0 percent in May for a total of 25,818 compared to 29,017 vehicles sold in May 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2rghywJ) Further company coverage:
March 14 German premium carmaker BMW appointed senior executive Harald Krueger as its new production chief effective April 1, and hired the former sales chief of rival Audi to replace Krueger.
Peter Schwarzenbauer, who was sidelined during a major management reshuffle at Audi parent Volkswagen last June, will take over Krueger's job as head of the Mini and Rolls-Royce car brands, BMW's motorcycle business and BMW Group Aftersales.
BMW said current production boss Frank-Peter Arndt was resigning due to health reasons. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
