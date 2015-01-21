FRANKFURT Jan 21 German luxury auto maker BMW
Group on Wednesday unveiled changes at its Mini brand
and group sales managers.
The company said Peter van Binsbergen, 47, who is currently
head of sales and marketing at the BMW Brilliance joint venture
based in China, will become senior vice-president for sales and
marketing of BMW Group Germany from March 1.
Jochen Goller, 48, will move to China to take over
responsibility for sales and marketing at BMW Brilliance while
Sebastian Mackensen, 43, will take responsibility for the Mini
brand from March 1.
In addition, Bernard Kuhnt, 47, will head up BMW Group's
importer markets from March 1, making him responsible for BMW
sales in more than 80 countries.
Uwe Dreher, 40, will become head of marketing for the BMW
brand and the BMW i and BMW M sub-brands with effect from April
1, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)