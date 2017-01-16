MUNICH Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild published on Sunday, Trump said BMW should build its new car factory in the United States because this would be "much better" for the firm.

But BMW will stick to its plans and open the factory in San Luis Potosi in 2019, executive Peter Schwarzenbauer told reporters at a conference in Munich on Monday.

The new Mexican plant would build the BMW 3 Series starting from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. The factory would be an addition to existing 3 Series production facilities in Germany and China. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)