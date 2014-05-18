* BMW's 1st Mexico plant to build 100,000 cars per year
-report
* BMW looking at two Mexican states for new site -report
* No decision yet to build new NAFTA region plant -BMW
BERLIN, May 18 BMW plans to announce
in July that it will build its first assembly plant in Mexico
and has earmarked two regions where the site could be built,
Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, without citing the source of
the information.
With numerous free trade accords, a cheap and able labour
force and proximity to the lucrative U.S. auto market, Mexico
keeps attracting investment by foreign carmakers such as Audi
and Honda Motor Co..
BMW's Mexican factory will either be built in the state of
Hidalgo or in San Luis Potosi and will initially produce as many
as 100,000 cars per year, the German magazine said. Models
likely to be built at the site include the 3-Series saloon,
according to Automobilwoche.
A spokesman for the Munich, Germany-based manufacturer said
there is no decision yet to build a new factory in the North
American Free Trade Agreement area that includes the U.S.,
Canada and Mexico.
"We're routinely looking at different locations," the
spokesman said.
BMW said in March it will ramp up annual production capacity
at its U.S. factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina to 450,000
vehicles by 2016, in a move that cuts the manufacturer's
dependence on fragile European markets.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)