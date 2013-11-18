OXFORD Nov 18 BMW unveiled a more
fuel efficient, third-generation version of its iconic Mini on
Monday, as the world's biggest luxury carmaker looks to retain
its leadership in the lucrative high-end compact car market.
The launch of the three-door hatchback took place at the
Mini's production plant in Cowley, Oxford, on the 107th
anniversary of the birth of the Mini's founding father Alex
Issigonis. Prices will start at about 13,500 pounds ($21,700).
"It's a brand new car under the skin and it retains that
go-kart feel to drive," said BMW board member Peter
Schwarzenbauer, who was driven on to stage to the music of
British band Blur in a Mini adorned with the Union Jack flag.
Describing the new Mini as "original and still cheeky," he
said it would appeal to "young people with their finger on the
pulse" and older Mini fans. The previous Mini generation was
launched in 2007.
Production of the new Mini will start later this week and it
will go on sale in Britain early next year. It will be based on
a brand new BMW-engineered platform called UKL1.
The small, fast and affordable original Mini was hugely
popular when it first went on sale in 1959 and has been a big
success story for BMW since it revived the brand in 2001,
growing sales volumes by 21 percent to more than 285,000 cars
last year.
It has also seen an influx of competitors into the high-end
compact car sector in recent years such as Fiat's 500
and Opel's Adam, which are courting
environmentally-conscious city dwellers in want of easy-to-park
vehicles.