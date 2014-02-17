* BMW to build the MINI hatch in Born, Netherlands
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 Luxury carmaker BMW
on Monday said it would build the new MINI in the Netherlands
from summer 2014 onward in a move to expand production capacity
beyond its plant in Oxford, England.
BMW said the United Kingdom would still be the main
manufacturing base for the MINI but said production of the MINI
Hatch model would be split between Oxford and a factory in Born,
Netherlands run by contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar.
The company expects MINI production volumes at the Dutch
factory to reach a five-digit figure this year, with around
1,500 people responsible for building the new MINI.
"The MINI brand is showing substantial growth," BMW's head
of production Harald Krueger said in a statement.
"This is why we need additional, external production
capacity on top of the capacity of the MINI plant in Oxford
which stands at about 260,000 units per year in the medium
term."
BMW Group is further diversifying production of the MINI as
part of a growth strategy to reach a sales target of over 2
million vehicles by 2016.
BMW already has a production agreement with MSF in Graz,
Austria where it made 125,559 MINI Countryman and MINI Paceman
models in 2013.
Of the overall 303,177 MINI vehicles produced in 2013 only
just over half, or 175,986 versions of the MINI Hatch,
Convertible, Clubman, Clubvan, Roadster and Coupé models, were
made in Oxford.
VDL Nedcar staff are currently receiving training on the BMW
Group production system at the BMW plants in Leipzig, Oxford and
Regensburg, BMW said.
Since the relaunch of the brand in 2001, nearly 2.8 million
MINI vehicles have been produced, according to BMW.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)