FRANKFURT Feb 17 Luxury car maker BMW
on Monday said it would build the new MINI in the Netherlands
from summer 2014 onward at contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar, in
a move to expand production capacity beyond its plant in Oxford,
England.
BMW Group said it will be stepping up its presence in the
Netherlands significantly as part of a growth strategy to reach
a sales target of over two million vehicles by 2016.
In a statement, BMW's head of production Harald Krueger
said, "The MINI brand is showing substantial growth. This is why
we need additional, external production capacity on top of the
capacity of the MINI plant in Oxford which stands at about
260,000 units per year in the medium term."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)