FRANKFURT Feb 17 Luxury car maker BMW on Monday said it would build the new MINI in the Netherlands from summer 2014 onward at contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar, in a move to expand production capacity beyond its plant in Oxford, England.

BMW Group said it will be stepping up its presence in the Netherlands significantly as part of a growth strategy to reach a sales target of over two million vehicles by 2016.

In a statement, BMW's head of production Harald Krueger said, "The MINI brand is showing substantial growth. This is why we need additional, external production capacity on top of the capacity of the MINI plant in Oxford which stands at about 260,000 units per year in the medium term." (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)