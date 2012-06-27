MUNICH/FRANKFURT, June 27 German premium
carmaker BMW is considering building vehicles at the
endangered Born plant in the Netherlands that belongs to Japan's
Mitsubishi Motors, a spokesman for BMW said on
Wednesday.
"We're in talks with NedCar over a third party manufacturing
contract," he said.
NedCar could not be reached for a comment.
Early in February, parent Mitsubishi decided not to allocate
any further new models to NedCar for production for next year
after announcing in December 2010 that it would cease building
the Mitsubishi Colt and Outlander at the end of this year.
Should an agreement with BMW fail to be reached, it would
likely spell the end for the Born plant, making it the fourth
major factory to be closed in recent years.
Previously GM's site in Antwerp, Saab's plant in
Trollhattan, and Fiat's Termini plant in Sicily have
been shut down or sold off.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Christiaan Hetzner)