FRANKFURT, July 1 BMW is teaming up
with Intel and Mobileye to develop new
technology for the auto industry that could put self-driving
cars on the road by around 2021.
Carmakers and technology firms are increasingly working
together as they race against Silicon Valley companies such as
Google, Tesla and Apple to develop
driverless vehicles.
"Together with Intel and Mobileye, the BMW Group will
develop the necessary solutions and innovative systems for
highly and fully automated driving to bring these technologies
into series production by 2021," the three companies said in a
joint statement on Friday.
They said their new platform would be made available to
multiple carmakers, without saying whether they were already in
talks over any deals.
Sophisticated cruise control systems already enable "hands
off" driving as cameras and computers allow cars to
automatically brake, steer and accelerate in traffic at low
speeds. But drivers are required to stay in control.
Now the auto industry wants to develop higher levels of
automation described as "eyes off," "mind off," and "driver off"
cruising.
This requires much more computing power and software
know-how, forcing traditional carmakers to collaborate more
closely with technology specialists.
Auto camera and software maker Mobileye said it would supply
its Road Experience Management (REM) technology to the alliance
and make its latest EyeQ5 chip available to be deployed on Intel
computing platforms.
The three companies said they would demonstrate their
technology in a prototype in the near future.
