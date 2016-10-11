London police close Victoria Coach Station after finding suspect package
LONDON, May 23 British police closed London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday, the BBC reported, after finding a suspect package.
SANTA MONICA Calif. Oct 11 BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger on Tuesday said that a plug-in hybrid BMW I8 Roadster would be added to the sport luxury brand's lineup in 2018.
The BMW chief also said at a press conference in Santa Monica, California that orders were "very positive" for the new BMW I3 with additional battery capacity. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage in Santa Monica, California; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, May 23 British police closed London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday, the BBC reported, after finding a suspect package.
PARIS, May 23 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday called on French citizens to be vigilant following the suicide attack at a concert in Manchester, which Philippe described as an "abominable crime."