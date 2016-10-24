MUMBAI Indian ride-sharing service Ola has partnered with German carmaker BMW to strengthen its luxury mobility segment, the app-based taxi aggregator said on Monday.
The tie-up will allow Ola cab operators to avail cheaper credit to buy BMW cars, receive after-sales support and guaranteed buyback, Ola said in a statement.
BMW-certified instructors will also train drivers about auto safety systems and technology, the statement said.
The agreement follows Ola's partnership, announced last month, with India's top SUV maker, Mahindra & Mahindra.
BMW joins the ranks of other global automakers such as Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors GM.N, which have all signed tie-ups with ride-sharing companies to guard against a shift in consumer choice away from vehicle ownership.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)