* Sales chief sees Europe, U.S. growing; China normalizing
* Sales of electric i3 to exceed 20,000 in 2015
* Trimming down BMW model range not immediate aim
By Irene Preisinger
MUNICH, Dec 4 Germany's BMW expects
its luxury car sales to increase in 2015, building on this
year's solid expansion, even as economic growth in core European
markets stalls and geopolitical risks persist.
Business activity is restrained in large parts of Europe,
destination of more than 40 percent of BMW's sales, yet the
Munich-based company expects demand for its luxury models such
as the 3-Series, 5-Series and X5 to continue luring customers
into its showrooms.
"The world has got a few bumps in the road at the moment,"
BMW sales chief Ian Robertson told Reuters. "We still see that
there is more opportunity for growth than downside risks next
year," he said, citing demand from the United States, China and
parts of Europe.
BMW is sticking to its goal of selling more than 2 million
cars this year, but last month scaled back its expectations,
saying it expects a "solid" increase in sales in 2014 after
previously calling for a "significant" gain.
The manufacturer, which also owns the Mini and Rolls-Royce
brands, has invested billions in developing a range of electric
cars being sold under the "i" brand.
BMW will boost i3 sales beyond 20,000 next year, a level
originally set as target for 2014. Deliveries of the four-seater
i3 totalled about 12,000 in the first 10 months, powered by
demand from Norway, Britain and California.
"We had a slower rampup than originally anticipated,"
Robertson said. "The numbers now are running where we expected
them to be."
He also indicated BMW may over time reduce the model range
at its core premium brand, though this was not an immediate
objective.
BMW said last month it plans to cut the Mini brand range to
five models from seven over the longer term, as the automaker
aims to sharpen the division's appeal amid increasing
competition.
"We continually look for some new niches," Robertson said.
"Does that mean that our range will always have all the cars it
always did? I'm not sure."
(Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)