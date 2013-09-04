* BMW CEO said in July to start using own engines in future
* PSA says cooperation runs through 2016, no talks yet on
post-2016
* Plan to end partnership reported by Les Echos newspaper
BERLIN, Sept 4 German luxury carmaker BMW
and France's PSA Peugeot Citroen will likely
end their partnership on small petrol engines when the project
expires in 2016, a person familiar with the matter said.
BMW no longer needs the cooperation as the Munich-based
manufacturer is developing its own architecture for three, four
and six-cylinder engines, while Peugeot is fostering ties with
General Motors, said the person, who declined to be
identified because the matter is confidential.
French newspaper Les Echos reported late on Tuesday that the
two companies had decided against extending their engine
cooperation.
BMW chief executive Norbert Reithofer said in July that the
cooperation runs through 2016 and that the world's top premium
automaker would deploy its own small engines in Mini brand cars
that are currently fitted with engines jointly built with
Peugeot.
Spokesmen for BMW and Peugeot reiterated that the
petrol-engine program will continue until 2016. The Peugeot
spokesman added there have been no talks yet on what happens
after 2016.
BMW and Peugeot agreed in 2002 to develop and assemble as
many as 1 million small petrol engines. The German company last
year quit cooperation with Peugeot to make components for hybrid
vehicles, responding to a broader alliance struck between GM and
the French manufacturer in February 2012.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Dominique
Vidalon, Irene Preisinger and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by
Louise Heavens and Noah Barkin)