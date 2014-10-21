FRANKFURT Oct 21 An investor has placed a package of BMW preference shares at 60 euros apiece, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

BMW was not immediately available for comment.

A trader had told Reuters that 3.33 million BMW preference shares had been placed by asset manager Bestinver Gestion. This is equivalent to a 6.13 percent stake of BMW's preference shares.

BMW has 54,260,000 preference shares, and 601,995,000 common shares. (Reporting by Freya Berry and Daniela Pegna; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)