FRANKFURT May 29 German carmaker BMW
said a shortage of steering gears supplied by Robert Bosch
slowed production of its 1 series, 2 series, 3 series
and 4 series BMW models and caused stoppages at its plants in
South Africa and China.
"Our supplier Bosch is not currently able to provide us with
a sufficient number of steering gears for the BMW 1 Series, 2
Series, 3 Series and 4 Series," BMW said in a statement on
Monday.
BMW plants in Tiexi, China and Rosslyn, South Africa have
extended or pulled forward planned interruptions to production,
the carmaker said.
"We are taking advantage of the flexibility of our processes
to minimize economic damage. We expect that Bosch, as the
responsible supplier, will compensate for damages," BMW said.
Bosch was not immediately available for comment.
