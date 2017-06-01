By Ilona Wissenbach
| FRANKFURT, June 1
FRANKFURT, June 1 German automotive parts
supplier Bosch said on Thursday it was buying Albertini Cesare,
an Italian subcontractor specialised in manufacturing aluminium
casings for steering components that was responsible for
production halts at BMW earlier this week.
"The sales process has been initiated but not yet
completed," a Bosch spokeswoman said, adding that the Italian
company was family owned and had 350 employees.
Bosch declined to put a value on the transaction.
"For us it is important to secure a reliable supply of
components with this takeover," the spokeswoman added.
BMW said this week that a shortage of steering
components supplied by Robert Bosch slowed production
of several compact and mid-sized BMW models and caused stoppages
at its plants in South Africa and China.
The production problems at BMW have been resolved.
(Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Edmund Blair)