By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Sept 21 BMW AG halted
deliveries and will recall some newly built 2013 M5 and M6
performance cars due to an engine oil pump problem that could
lead to severe engine damage.
BMW is now contacting owners of the 2013 M5 sedan, M6 coupe
and M6 convertible and recommends they not drive the cars until
the issue is fixed, according to a technical service message
sent to dealers Friday and obtained by Reuters.
The German automaker confirmed the action and said it found
a "manufacturing defect" in the oil pump through its quality
checks. The affected models were built this year between July
and September.
The recalled cars are equipped a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8
engine that BMW internally calls the S63Tü. Cars with the faulty
pump could suddenly lose oil pressure, triggering severe engine
damage, according to BMW.
"Because of this potential, BMW and its dealers will stop
delivery of all affected vehicles until the recall repair has
been completed," BMW said in an emailed statement, which did not
say how many cars are affected by the action. BMW did not
immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking more
details.
BMW has touted the S63Tü as the most powerful engine it has
built for its high performance M division. It gives 10 percent
higher output than BMW's previous V20 engine, but also cuts fuel
consumption by about 30 percent.
The M5 starts at around $90,000. The M6 coupe comes with a
base price of around $106,000 and the convertible starts at
$113,000.
