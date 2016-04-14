April 14 BMW AG has stopped the sale
of some of its 7 Series vehicles in the United States and said
it would recall them because of an air bag deployment issue, the
company said in a filing with U.S. regulators.
BMW 7-Series models made from July 1, 2015 through December
11, 2015 may have a defective control module for the air bags
which could keep them from deploying in a crash. Affected
vehicles are from the 2016 model year including 740Li, 750Li,
and 750 Lxi.
The filing was posted on the website of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday morning. BMW told
NHTSA that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries due to
this defect in the cars that can cost consumers $80,000 and
more.
The recall will affect 6,110 vehicles in the U.S. market and
BMW did not immediately say whether the recall and stop-sale
affects models outside the United States.
BMW did not tell NHTSA in its filing how long the stop-sale
would last. It said owners would begin receiving letters in May
about the recall, which is to take up to four hours at a
dealership.
The supplier of the affected air bag parts to BMW was
Continental AG.
