April 10 German carmaker BMW said it
would voluntarily recall more than 156,000 vehicles in the
United States, including its popular 3 Series compact sedan, to
check for potentially defective bolts that could lead to engine
damage.
BMW said it would check whether bolts holding a certain
component in vehicles with six-cylinder engines were prone to
loosening or breaking.
The vehicles, which also include the Series 5 and the Z4
sports cars, are from model years 2010 to 2012, the company said
in an email.
BMW had recalled 232,000 imported and locally produced cars
in China earlier this month for the same reason.
The company said in an email on Thursday that vehicles would
be checked to see if the bolts holding the variable camshaft
timing (VANOS) unit were prone to loosening, or in extreme
cases, breaking.
Drivers of potentially affected vehicles may continue to
drive their vehicles, but if they see warnings like "check
engine" or "service engine soon", they should immediately
contact their nearest authorized BMW center, the company said.
BMW said it had informed the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration of the recall.
BMW's recall follows a string of recalls by leading
automakers around the world. Toyota Motor Corp, the
world's biggest carmaker by sales volume, on Wednesday said it
would recall more than 6 million vehicles.
General Motors Co is being investigated by U.S.
lawmakers for its slow recall of 2.6 million cars related to
problems with ignition switches.
