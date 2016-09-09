TOKYO, Sept 9 BMW on Friday recalled
about 110,000 cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bag
inflators made by Takata Corp, as part of the auto
industry's largest ever global recall.
The German automaker recalled 44 models including its 116i
and 118i hatchbacks and the 320i sedan to replace passenger-side
air bags made by the parts maker, according to a filing to
Japan's transport ministry.
Affected vehicles were produced between 2004 and 2012.
Defective Takata air bags have been linked to at least 14
deaths and 150 injuries worldwide as the ammonium nitrate-based
propellant used in its inflators has a tendency to explode
following prolonged exposure to hot, humid conditions, spraying
metal shrapnel.
Friday's recall comes after Japan's transport ministry in
May ordered automakers to recall an additional 7 million
vehicles in Japan equipped with Takata air bag inflators which
do not contain a drying agent, in phases by 2019, following an
expanded recall by U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)