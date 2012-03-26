* Recall affects previous generation 5- and 6-Series BMWs
* Battery cable cover problem may result in fire
* Recall affects 368,000 cars in U.S., 293,000 cars in
Germany
FRANKFURT, March 26 BMW AG, the
world's largest premium carmaker, is recalling about 1.3 million
cars for repair worldwide due to a possible problem with a
battery cable cover in the trunk, the carmaker said on Monday.
The recall affects 5- and 6-Series BMWs built between 2003
and 2010, BMW said in a statement.
"In some remote cases, the battery cable cover inside the
boot of these vehicles may be incorrectly mounted," it said.
"This can result in the electrical system malfunctioning,
the vehicle failing to start and, in some cases, to charring or
fire," the company said, adding it was not aware of any
accidents or injuries to people due to the problem.
Fewer than 1 percent of the cars BMW has so far inspected
for the issue have exhibited the problem, a BMW spokesman said.
So far, the spokesman said, there have been no reports of fires.
BMW said it was writing to car owners. The repair procedure
in a BMW partner workshop would take about 30 minutes to an hour
and would be free of charge to customers, it added.
The recall affects about 368,000 cars in the United States
and about 293,000 cars in Germany, BMW said. Another 109,000
cars are subject to the recall in Britain and about 102,000 in
China, BMW said.
In some European countries, the trunk is called the car's
boot.