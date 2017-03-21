MUNICH, March 21 German car manufacturer BMW
, which owns the Mini brand, said the importance of
Britain as a manufacturing location hinged on how successfully
it negotiates its exit from the European Union.
BMW's factory in Oxford is currently the main manufacturing
hub for the Mini, but the introduction of punitive export
tariffs between the European Union and Britain could change
that.
"The UK remains an important location for us. Much will
depend on how Brexit is ultimately negotiated," BMW Chief
Executive Harald Krueger told journalists at a news conference.
"At the BMW Group, we are preparing different scenarios. Our
production network offers us flexibility. Mini models are also
built at VDL Nedcar in Born in the Netherlands," he added.
Krueger's comments comes as British Prime Minister Theresa
May this week said she will trigger Britain's divorce
proceedings with the European Union on March 29.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)