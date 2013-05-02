BERLIN May 2 German premium automaker BMW
expects European governments to need at least five
more years to overcome causes of the region's protracted debt
crisis.
"I don't think that's a pessimistic assumption," Chief
Executive Norbert Reithofer said on Thursday during a conference
call to discuss first-quarter results.
The business environment in Europe "is becoming ever more
uncertain and volatile", the CEO said, ruling out a short-term
recovery of auto demand in the core region.
Global vehicle sales of the largest luxury-car manufacturer
rose in the "medium single digits" in April, Reithofer said,
without being more specific.
