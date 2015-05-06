FRANKFURT May 6 BMW said it has cut
production in China amid a market slowdown which has hit premium
carmakers harder than other players, as an anti-corruption push
and a slowing economy dampen demand for luxury cars.
BMW's Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said the
Bavarian auto maker had avoided pushing sales in a falling
market and had opted to cut back production instead, as a way to
strike a better balance between supply and demand.
China, the world's largest auto market, has seen the pace of
sales slow from double-digit growth levels to about 7 percent
this year, forcing BMW to compensate dealers who are struggling
to shift an ageing fleet of vehicles.
The BMW 3-series and the X1 are nearing the end of their
lifecycle, as is the 7-series.
"We have a run out on the 3-series. The 5-series is in the
second half of its lifecycle. Of course this has a certain
influence on how you market cars," Eichiner told analysts.
Nonetheless, BMW will still seek to grow its dealership
network in China, looking to add 30 additional dealers this
year.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)