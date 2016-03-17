FRANKFURT, March 17 BMW's Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said that after taking out inventories to restore demand in China in the fourth quarter, the market appears to have bottomed out.

"Pricing is fairly stable now, not deteriorating. We now see the bottom of normalisation in this period," Eichiner told analysts at a presentation to discuss full-year results.

"Our concern is in the U.S. market. Where is it going? We see some pressure from the used car market already. We already started rebalancing inventories. For me the U.S. market is the biggest risk this year," Eichiner said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)