BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
FRANKFURT, March 17 BMW's Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said that after taking out inventories to restore demand in China in the fourth quarter, the market appears to have bottomed out.
"Pricing is fairly stable now, not deteriorating. We now see the bottom of normalisation in this period," Eichiner told analysts at a presentation to discuss full-year results.
"Our concern is in the U.S. market. Where is it going? We see some pressure from the used car market already. We already started rebalancing inventories. For me the U.S. market is the biggest risk this year," Eichiner said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.