FRANKFURT Nov 3 German premium carmaker BMW
has not talked to the U.S. agency that caught
Volkswagen cheating emissions tests and has not been
asked to do so, it said on Tuesday.
"We have made our vehicles available. The EPA (Environmental
Protection Agency) has tested them. We have not received any
indications one way or the other," a spokesman said when
executives were asked on a call about BMW's own test results.
"There have been no talks with the EPA," he added during a
conference call with reporters after BMW reported a profit gain
for the third quarter on a recovery in Europe.
