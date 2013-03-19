MUNICH, March 19 German luxury car maker BMW
expects its pretax profit to remain roughly flat this
year and group vehicle sales to increase by a single-digit
percentage.
"Due to high levels of expenditure for new technologies and
models as well as investment in the production network we expect
to report group profit before tax on a similar scale to 2012,"
Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said.
In 2012, BMW posted a pretax profit of 7.82 billion euros
($10.13 billion).
The company also said it expects free cash flow at its core
automotive business to fall below 3 billion euros in 2013 from
3.81 billion in 2012, while its EBIT margin will decline to 8-10
percent from 10.9 percent.