FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Germany's BMW said sales of its core luxury-car brand increased 6.2 percent in August to 126,152 autos, boosted by strong demand in China and the United States.

BMW's eight-month brand deliveries were up 9.5 percent at 1.15 million cars, the Munich-based manufacturer said.

Adding the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, the BMW group said it had its most successful August ever. Group volume rose 4.5 percent in August to 145,902 cars and was up 6.7 percent to 1.33 million in the Jan-Aug period, BMW said.

"Whilst external factors continue to influence some markets, all three major sales regions are delivering more vehicles than ever before this year and we remain confident that we will hit our target of breaking the 2 million mark in 2014," board member Ian Robertson said in a statement.

