FRANKFURT May 3 BMW's first-quarter
operating profit missed expectations as currency headwinds and a
lull in its product cycle offset record quarterly sales of
luxury cars.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 2.5 percent
to 2.46 billion euros ($2.84 billion), below the 2.48 billion
euros forecast in a Reuters poll.
The return on sales at BMW's automotive division narrowed to
9.4 percent from 9.5 percent a year earlier, financial results
published on Tuesday showed.
BMW has seen sales momentum slow down in China, the world's
biggest car market, as it prepares to launch new models like the
long-wheelbase version of the X1 offroader.
