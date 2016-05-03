FRANKFURT May 3 BMW's first-quarter operating profit missed expectations as currency headwinds and a lull in its product cycle offset record quarterly sales of luxury cars.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 2.5 percent to 2.46 billion euros ($2.84 billion), below the 2.48 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

The return on sales at BMW's automotive division narrowed to 9.4 percent from 9.5 percent a year earlier, financial results published on Tuesday showed.

BMW has seen sales momentum slow down in China, the world's biggest car market, as it prepares to launch new models like the long-wheelbase version of the X1 offroader.

($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)