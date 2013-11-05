* Q4 autos EBIT to take 500 mln euro cost hit
* Long-term future more important than quick profit - CFO
* Q3 autos EBIT 1.55 bln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 1.59 bln
* Shares fall as much as 4.8 pct
(Adds CFO, analyst comments, detail, background, shares)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Nov 5 BMW, the world's biggest
luxury carmaker, said investment in technology and new models
such as the i3 electric car would hold back fourth-quarter
earnings, after it reported a bigger than expected drop in
third-quarter profit.
The German group, which is spending heavily in a bid to stay
ahead of rivals Mercedes and Audi, also said on Tuesday
quarterly profits were weighed down by discounts to lure
cash-strapped European buyers and warned demand for cars in the
region might not rebound until the second half of next year.
European car sales slumped to their lowest six-months total
in 20 years in the first half of 2013 amid record unemployment
and government austerity measures, though there have been signs
recently that demand is at least stabilising.
Premium carmakers have fared better than mid-market rivals,
particularly thanks to strong demand from China, and BMW
defended its investment in launching 25 new models this year and
next, including the all-electric i3 city-car that will hit
showrooms this month.
"It's our goal to ensure the competitiveness of the group
over the long term," said finance chief Friedrich Eichiner.
"That's more relevant than short-term profit."
However, BMW shares fell as much as 4.8 percent, their
biggest decline in four months.
BMW said earnings at its main autos division might take an
extra 500-million-euro ($676 million) hit in the fourth quarter
due to the cost of upgrading technology and expanding
production.
The additional outlay could push the division's quarterly
margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to the lower
end of BMW's target range of between 8 and 10 percent, Eichiner
said during a conference call.
INVESTING FOR THE FUTURE
Third-quarter operating earnings at the autos division,
which accounts for over 90 percent of group revenue, dropped 6
percent to 1.55 billion euros, missing analysts' average
forecast of 1.59 billion in a Reuters poll.
That reduced the division's EBIT margin by half a percentage
point to 9 percent in the quarter, compared with 9.4 percent at
Volkswagen's Audi and 7.3 percent at Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz.
BMW's rivals are breathing down its neck. Audi has shrunk
BMW's lead in luxury car sales to a mere 29,000 cars after nine
months of the year, while Mercedes is thriving on demand for a
string of redesigned sporty new compacts.
Third-quarter EBIT jumped 23 percent at Mercedes, which also
includes the Smart city-car brand, while VW posted a 20-percent
gain in operating profit, benefiting from record deliveries of
premium Porsches and Audis.
But Arndt Ellinghorst, head of automotive research at
London-based ISI, predicted BMW would reap the benefits of its
investments.
"Once BMW's i start-up costs are diminishing, focus will
return to growth," he said.
"BMW is trading on 9.7 times our 2014 earnings forecast
which is attractive relative to Daimler on 11.2 times. Indeed,
we expect BMW's 2014 group margin to be 270 basis points higher
than Daimler, yet BMW (stock) is 13 percent cheaper."
BMW stood by its forecast for a full-year autos EBIT margin
of 8-10 percent and a group pretax profit similar to last year's
7.82 billion euros, though it cautioned car market conditions
might remain "volatile and challenging" in coming months.
The carmaker is counting on new models including the
overhauled 5-Series saloon, the next generation of the X5 SUV
and the 4-Series coupe to keep up its sales momentum.
Global deliveries, also including Rolls-Royce and MINI brand
cars, may post a single-digit percentage gain to a new record
this year, BMW said, reaffirming targets.
At 1350 GMT, its shares, which have lagged the European
autos sector by 14 percent this year, were down 3.1
percent at 80.98 euros.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)