BERLIN Nov 5 BMW Finance Chief
Friedrich Eichiner said fourth-quarter earnings will be strained
by about 500 million euros ($675.5 million) of upfront spending
on technology that may push the quarterly automotive EBIT margin
to the lower end of the company's target range.
BMW has a goal to keep the full-year automotive EBIT margin
between 8 and 10 percent.
The CFO said on Tuesday that 2013 and 2014 will be "peak
years" of spending on research and development projects
including the all-electric i3 city car and the plug-in hybrid i8
sports car.
Customers may need to wait between 3 and 5 months for the
four-seat i3 which has attracted as many as 9,000 pre-orders
from potential buyers and about 100,000 requests for test
drives, according to Eichiner.
Shares in BMW are down 3.6 pct as of 1036 GMT after the
German luxury carmaker said third-quarter operating profit at
its key automotive division fell more than expected due to the
cost of new technology and price discounts in core European
markets.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)