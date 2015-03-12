* Automotive margin at 9.6 percent for 2014
* Carmaker says targets new sales record in 2015
* Auto margin of 8.2 pct in fourth quarter - analysts
* Proposed dividend of 2.90 euros disappoints
* Shares fall
By Edward Taylor
ZURICH, March 12 Profitability at BMW's
car division fell to its lowest in nearly five years
in the last three months of 2014, preliminary results showed on
Thursday, sending the carmaker's shares down more than two
percent.
The Munich-based carmaker was due to publish full results on
March 18 but released some preliminary numbers early following a
supervisory board meeting on Thursday.
The preliminary release showed that earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) rose 14 percent to 9.1 billion euros ($9.7
billion) in 2014, above the 8.96 billion euros average forecast
in a Reuters poll.
BMW Group's earnings were lifted by record car deliveries
during the year, but analysts said the operating margin at its
automotive division had come in lower than they had hoped in the
fourth quarter.
They said the margin on automotive earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) fell to 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014
from 9.2 percent a year earlier.
For the year as a whole, BMW said the automotive margin was
9.6 percent, at the upper end of its 8-10 percent target.
"BMW surprised negatively for the first time in recent
memory with an auto margin of just 8.2 percent in the fourth
quarter, the lowest since BMW was emerging from the crisis in
the first quarter 2010," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Stuart
Pearson.
The company's shares fell as much as 2 percent after the
results release with analysts saying the disappointing
fourth-quarter margin and a lower-than-expected dividend were
factors.
At 1426 GMT BMW's shares were down 0.6 percent.
CHINA COSTS?
"Investors will likely be disappointed with the autos margin
which fell back to 8.2 percent," analysts at Evercore ISI said,
adding that they were hoping for more details when full results
are released next week.
"At this point, we do not have any clarity on the extent to
which China dealer support may have contributed to the cost
burden in Q4," Evercore ISI said.
BMW's main Chinese dealership group said in January the
Germany carmaker would pay some $800 million compensate dealers
for falling sales late last year.
BMW proposed a 2.90 euros dividend for 2014, up from 2.60
euros in 2013 but not as high as some analysts had hoped.
Evercore ISI analysts said they had expected a dividend proposal
of 3.30 euros, or a payout ratio of about 35 percent.
Frank Schwope, analyst at NordLB, said BMW's results also
come at a time when investors are taking profits after Germany's
blue-chip index reached record levels.
"The dividend was on the light side, but the shares are also
lower because investors think it is a good time to take some
profits," Schwope said.
Deliveries of BMW's core brand reached a record 1.81 million
last year, driven by a 37 percent rise in demand for the X5
sports utility vehicle and volume growth in all major regions,
including a 6.4 percent jump in Europe, BMW said.
By comparison, Audi sold 1.74 million cars and Mercedes-Benz
sold 1.65 million of its own-branded passenger cars.
BMW reiterated that it is aiming to sell a record number of
cars this year.
($1 = 0.9380 euros)
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Clarke)