* BMW Q1 EBIT falls to 2.46 bln euros
* Auto sales rise 5.9 pct in Q1
* BMW reaffirms outlook for 2016
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, May 3 BMW missed forecasts
with lower quarterly operating profit, hit by adverse currency
moves and pressure on the prices of limousines as drivers in the
United States in particular switch to sport-utility vehicles
(SUVs).
Traditional car models have fallen out of favour in the
United States, with sustained low gasoline prices encouraging a
shift towards pickup trucks and offroaders. That has forced
makers of sedans and hatchbacks to step up buying incentives.
"The shift from limousines to SUVs put prices under
pressure," BMW Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told
journalists on a call to discuss results on Tuesday.
The return on sales at the German company's automotive arm
dipped to 9.4 percent in the first quarter from 9.5 percent a
year earlier, though it was within a 8-10 percent target range.
BMW shares were down 3.2 percent at 78.54 euros, compared
with a 1.7 percent drop in Germany's DAX index.
The company stuck to its full-year forecast, saying it would
increase the proportion of SUVs sold in the United States to 40
percent from 30 percent at present.
First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) slid
2.5 percent to 2.46 billion euros ($2.84 billion), just below
analysts' average forecast of 2.48 billion euros in a Reuters
poll and hit by changes in value of the British pound and
Chinese renminbi against the euro.
The profit decline was largely due to the absence of a
currency and commodities hedging gain seen in the year-earlier
quarter. For the full year, BMW expects a triple digit million
euros gain from currency and commodity price tailwinds.
The BMW Group reaffirmed its full-year forecast of achieving
slight increases in sales volume in the Automotive business and
group profit before tax in 2016.
It warned of high levels of upfront spending on new
technologies, intense price competition and rising labour costs.
Sales of BMW and Mini cars rose 5.9 percent to a new record
in the first quarter, but fell in the United States, denting
profitability.
BMW has also seen sales growth slow in China, the world's
biggest car market, as it prepares to launch new models such as
the long-wheelbase version of the X1 offroader.
In the first quarter, BMW's car sales there rose 11.2
percent compared with a 36.4 percent leap at rival Mercedes
.
($1 = 0.8672 euros)
