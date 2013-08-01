* Q2 Auto EBIT 1.76 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 1.77 bln
* Auto EBIT margin 9.6 pct vs 11.6 pct yr earlier
* Confirms full-year guidance for margin, pretax profit
(Adds details, background)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 1 German luxury carmaker
BMW said second-quarter operating profit in its key
automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to
increased spending on fuel-efficient technology and discounts in
embattled European markets.
The company said on Thursday that the segment's earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 13 percent to 1.76
billion euros ($2.3 billion), matching the 1.77 billion euro
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
This reduced its automotive EBIT margin by 2 percentage
points to 9.6 percent in the quarter, but it remained
substantially higher than the 6.9 percent achieved by Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz.
"The BMW Group achieved a strong second-quarter performance
despite the headwinds on many automobile markets in Europe,"
Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a statement, adding
its automotive margin was "at the top end of our targeted
range".
While BMW stuck to its forecast for an automotive EBIT
margin between 8 and 10 percent this year and group pretax
profit on a similar level as last year's 7.82 billion, it
cautioned that increased competition would continue to create
challenges in the second half.
BMW, the only one of Germany's three big automakers
including Daimler and VW that hasn't scaled back
profit ambitions this year, is counting on new models including
the overhauled 5-Series saloon, the next generation of the X5
SUV and the 4-Series coupe to keep up its sales momentum.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by
Christoph Steitz and David Holmes)