* Record sales of offroaders, limousines lift profit
* EBIT margin in autos segment 9.5 percent
* BMW autos margin stable for 25 quarters in a row
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 BMW said it would not
sacrifice profitability in pursuit of leadership of the premium
car market, paving the way for Mercedes-Benz to overtake it as
the top seller for the first time in 11 years.
BMW has held the annual sales crown since 2005 but has
already surrendered the top spot when measured by first half
sales. It sold 986,557 of its own brand cars in the period
compared with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz's 1,006,619
cars.
While BMW said it still wants to remain the world's leading
provider of premium vehicles, it will not seek to push sales at
all costs, amid pressure on pricing, particularly in the United
States.
"We are convinced that profitable growth means much more
than just being number one in sales and volume, especially now
that players in the premium segment are increasingly using price
discounts to gain a competitive edge," the company's new Chief
Executive Harald Krueger said on a call to discuss
second-quarter results.
Increased competition for market share had hit prices by
about 40 to 50 basis points, when compared with the year-earlier
period, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said.
BMW Group, would keep the title of market leader for a while
longer if sales of "multiple brands" were taken into
consideration, Eichiner said, hinting that sales of BMW and Mini
combined would put the Bavarian company ahead of Mercedes-Benz.
Sales of BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini vehicles increased by 5.7
percent in the second quarter, with demand for higher-profit
offroaders helping to lift the operating margin at the
automotive division to 9.5 percent in the quarter, from 8.4
percent a year earlier.
BMW's top brass took great pains to underline a track record
of consistency, emphasising the fact that the car division's
profitability margin has stayed above 8 percent for the 25th
quarter in a row, a feat welcomed by analysts.
"We find it quite remarkable that BMW is effectively the
most profitable and stable German premium carmaker despite lower
mix and an older fleet compared to its peers in Ingolstadt and
Stuttgart," analysts at Evercore ISI said in a note on Tuesday,
referring to rivals Audi and Mercedes.
The Munich-based car and motorbike manufacturer's earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 7.9 percent to 2.73
billion euros ($3.05 billion) in the quarter ended June, above
the 2.65 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.
BMW's capital expenditure for property plant and equipment
in the first half of 2016 fell to 1.042 billion euros, down from
1.616 billion euros in the year-earlier period, but would rise
by year end, to pay for the launch of new models, the CFO said.
The carmaker did not provide quarterly figures for capital
expenditure.
Sales of BMW's core brand reached 1.91 million in 2015,
beating Mercedes-Benz which sold 1.87 million cars last year,
and Audi which sold 1.80 luxury vehicles. ($1 = 0.8945 euros)
