* Q1 pretax profit of 3.01 bln eur above market expectations
* Daimler, VW also announced better-than-expected results
* China, European markets doing well, US tougher - analyst
(Adds other German carmakers, analyst comments)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, April 20 BMW became the
third German carmaker to report better-than-expected quarterly
results ahead of schedule on Thursday, benefiting like rival
Daimler from strong demand in China and a revaluation
of its stake in map maker HERE.
Pretax profit jumped 27 percent to 3.01 billion euros
($3.23 billion) in the first quarter, more than expected even
taking into account one-off gains that included 183 million
euros from revaluing HERE after Intel invested in it.
Mercedes-maker Daimler last week posted an 87 percent jump
in quarterly operating profit, while Volkswagen on
Tuesday reported a 28 percent rise, helped by a return to
earnings growth at its core VW brand.
"The European market, China and some emerging markets are
developing much better than expected. Only the U.S. market is
tougher," said Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst,
explaining the strong results from German carmakers. He rates
BMW shares "in line".
German auto association VDA expects global car sales to rise
2 percent this year, driven by China where sales are seen rising
by 6 percent, while demand in the United States and western
Europe is seen stable.
But European car sales leapt 10.9 percent in March, led by
buoyant demand in the region's top five markets and extra
selling days due to a late Easter this year that saw the holiday
fall in April.
Analysts were impressed by the extent to which BMW beat
expectations, noting increased profits from Chinese joint
venture BMW Brilliance Automotive.
"While this beat might seem moderate compared to the one
seen at VW, it is actually slightly better than the one at
Mercedes Benz Car division ... despite a less favourable product
cycle," wrote Barclays analyst Kristina Church, who rates BMW
"overweight/neutral".
BMW shares were little changed at 1350 GMT.
The revaluation of BMW's stake in HERE came as little
surprise after Daimler - a co-owner together with Volkswagen -
increased the valuation of its stake. Other valuation effects
lifted BMW's financial result by a further 122 million euros.
Intel said in January it was buying a 15 percent stake in
HERE for an undisclosed sum, after Navinfo, Tencent
and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy a 10 percent
stake in December.
BMW affirmed its guidance for a slight increase in full-year
group pretax profit and an operating margin of 8-10 percent at
its automotive business, which posted a first-quarter margin of
9.0 percent, down from 9.4 percent a year earlier.
BMW's sales rose 12 percent in the quarter to 23.5 billion
euros, above the average analyst forecast of 22.1 billion euros,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
The luxury carmaker is due to publish detailed first-quarter
results on May 4.
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Mark Potter)