BERLIN Nov 5 BMW Chief Finance
Officer Friedrich Eichiner said the German luxury carmaker will
build fewer vehicles in the fourth quarter than during the
previous three-months period.
"The production level in the fourth quarter will fall below
that in the third," Eichiner said on Tuesday during an analyst
call on third-quarter earnings.
Price discounts, particularly in core European markets, may
lower the group's full-year sales by 100 basis points, the CFO
said.
The value of adverse currency effects on earnings are
expected to be in the "low tens of millions" of euros.
