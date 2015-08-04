FRANKFURT Aug 4 German auto maker BMW
on Tuesday said it expects continued growth in China in the
second half of the year albeit not by a double digit percentage
amount.
"It is difficult to make an estimation about how the market
will develop. We expect continued growth," Chief Financial
Officer Friedrich Eichiner said in a call with journalists to
discuss second-quarter results.
"It will definitely not be double digit growth," Eichiner
further said.
Although BMW had warned that any further deterioration of
demand in China could put at risk its full-year targets for
profit, automotive margins and sales this was not the working
assumption for now.
"This is not the basis of our prognosis," Eichiner said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)