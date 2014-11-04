* Q3 EBIT up 17 pct to 2.26 bln euros
* Net profit down 1 pct to 1.31 bln euros
* Shares fall 2.9 percent
(Recasts to focus on sales outlook)
By Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 BMW AG has quietly
throttled back its expectations for car sales this year, despite
reporting a forecast-beating operating profit in the third
quarter, when strong demand for sports utility vehicles helped
offset lacklustre sales of electric cars.
While BMW Group is sticking to its goal of selling more than
2 million cars this year, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich
Eichiner on Tuesday said BMW now expected a "solid" increase in
sales in 2014, backtracking from an earlier forecast of
expecting a "significant" increase.
Asked to clarify a company spokesman said a "significant"
increase equates to a percentage sales rise in the high
single-to low double-digit range, while "solid" is below that.
BMW's shares reversed earlier gains following the remarks,
trading 2.9 percent lower at 82.78 euros by 1456 GMT, the
leading decliners on Germany's blue-chip DAX index
which was flat.
Last year BMW Group, which includes the Mini and Rolls-Royce
brands, sold 1.964 million cars. But the economic outlook has
darkened in recent months. In September alone, sales in Russia
fell 27 percent, slowing growth momentum.
"We have to focus on profitability," Eichiner said,
explaining that the Bavarian firm was willing to forego some
volume sales for the sake of protecting its margins.
BMW has bet big on electric vehicles and small city cars
such as the Mini. But it was gas-guzzling SUVs such as its
biggest offroader, the X5, which helped boost BMW's sales and
margins in the third quarter.
BMW has a broader range of SUVs than its competitors,
including the current BMW X1, X3, X4, X5 and X6 models which
make up 30 percent of its sales, a factor that has helped it
retain the crown of largest-selling premium auto maker.
Last year BMW led the pack among the German premium auto
makers, selling 1.65 million BMW-branded cars worldwide.
Volkswagen's Audi was next at 1.57 million and
Daimler in third place, selling 1.47 million
Mercedes-Benz branded cars.
In the last three months sales of BMW-branded cars rose 6.9
percent, as demand for X1, X4 and X5 vehicles helped lift
operating margins for BMW cars to 9.4 percent -- above the 8.6
percent achieved by rival Mercedes-Benz Cars and the 9.2 percent
seen at Audi.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 17
percent to 2.26 billion euros ($2.8 billion), above the average
forecast of 2 billion euros given in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"BMW continues to deliver very strong earnings and the
outlook for the rest of this year remains very encouraging in
our view," analysts at Evercore ISI said in a note.
Net profit, however, slipped 1 percent to 1.31 billion
euros, below the 1.35 billion-euro average forecast. BMW said
this was due to a higher tax bill and a writedown on the value
of its stake in carbon fibre manufacturer SGL Carbon.
Between January and September sales of new BMW-branded
sportscars improved in all regions, despite a 7.5 percent slide
in the Mini brand and lower sales of BMW 3-series cars.
X5 sales surged 34 percent in the first nine months of 2014,
helping to keep BMW's auto operating margin at the upper end of
the company's target of 8 to 10 percent.
BMW has been under pressure to sell smaller, more fuel-
efficient cars as a way to meet tougher anti-pollution rules in
Europe, designed to lower carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).
While average emissions of the fleet had been lowered in
Europe, BMW declined to say whether this applied globally.
"A lot of the time, people forget the customer," Chief
Executive Norbert Reithofer told analysts, explaning that in end
BMW will follow customer demand.
LACKLUSTRE ELECTRIC
BMW has also invested billions in developing electric car
technology, launching its own "i" brand. But it had sold only
10,199 of the i3 hatchbacks by end-September. In February the
company said it had "more than 11,000 orders".
Sales would have been higher but production constraints
limited supply, Reithofer said.
"Expenditure on new technologies will remain high throughout
the remainder of the year. One important factor driving this
trend is the need to develop new technologies aimed at bringing
down CO2 emissions even further," BMW said.
Slack demand for electric cars has forced smaller makers
such as Fisker Automotive Inc and Coda Automotive to file for
bankruptcy, along with car charging network firm Better Place.
More recently, both Daimler and Toyota said they had sold
off their stake in pioneering electric sports car maker Tesla
, but both continue to make electric cars.
BMW has hedged its bets and also opted to make more and
bigger lifestyle offroad vehicles. The United States has seen a
resurgence in demand for SUVs thanks to cheaper fuel from shale
oil.
Earlier this year BMW said it would build an X7 model, and
expand production at its SUV factory in Spartanburg, South
Carolina by 50 percent.
Sales of the Mini should also rebound with the global launch
of the next generation three- and five-door versions, BMW said.
Operating cash flow in the automotive division fell 36
percent in the last quarter as BMW increased production of new
models for a global rollout, including the Mini 5-door.
(1 US dollar = 0.7996 euros)
