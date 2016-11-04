FRANKFURT Nov 4 BMW posted flat
third-quarter operating profit on Friday as investments in new
technologies to cut pollution and increase safety ate into
profits from sales of its premium cars.
BMW said third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) was 2.38 billion euros ($2.64 billion), in line with the
2.37 billion euros consensus estimate in a Reuters poll.
The return on sales at BMW's automotive division fell to 8.5
percent from 9.1 percent a year earlier, the company said on
Friday, marking the 26th consecutive quarter automotive profits
have been within its target range of between 8 percent and 10
percent.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)