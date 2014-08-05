FRANKFURT Aug 5 German luxury car maker BMW AG
said its second quarter operating profit rose 26
percent, above forecasts, as new offroad models and strong China
sales boosted earnings.
Earnings before interest and tax came in at 2.6 billion
euros ($3.5 billion) above the 2.23 billion euros forecast in a
Reuters poll thanks to improved pricing of new models, the
company said.
BMW's automotive EBIT margin, the best gauge to compare
profitability with peers, was 11.7 percent in the quarter,
higher than the 7.9 percent achieved by rival Mercedes-Benz Cars
and above its own target range of between 8 percent and 10
percent.
"The BMW Group increased sales volume, revenues and Group
earnings in both the second quarter and the six-month reporting
periods, continuing the successful development of our business,"
Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7450 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)