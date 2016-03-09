FRANKFURT, March 9 German carmaker BMW's
full-year operating profit beat analyst estimates
thanks to healthy sales of high-margin sports utility vehicles
but proposed a lower-than-expected dividend.
Earnings before interest and tax rose to 9.59 billion euros
($10.5 billion), above the 9.55 billion euro average forecast in
a Reuters poll.
BMW said it would recommend a dividend of 3.20 euros per
share of common stock and 3.22 euros for preferred stock, which
was below the 3.38 euros per share expected in the poll.
Last year BMW retained the title of world's biggest luxury
carmaker, with sales of BMW's core brand reaching 1.91 million
cars, a 5.2 percent rise from the year-earlier period and the
11th year in a row since the Munich-based carmaker clinched the
title in 2005.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)